Wicks (ankle) was listed as a non-participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice.

The Packers listed Wicks on their Week 15 injury report with the same ankle issue, but he didn't take a designation into Sunday and finished with one catch for six yards on two targets while playing 28 of 66 snaps in a 34-26 loss to the Broncos. Green Bay hasn't indicated that Wicks is dealing with any sort of setback coming out of that game, but the wideout's lack of activity in Tuesday's walk-through makes his status worth monitoring as Saturday's game against the Bears approaches. If available Saturday, Wicks could be primed for a larger role in the passing game with the status of top wideout Christian Watson (chest/shoulder) looking like more of a question mark at this stage of the week.