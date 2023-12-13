Wicks (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

According to Lauren Hembrecht of WFRV Green Bay, Wicks is believed to be dealing with a high-ankle injury in the wake of Monday's loss at the Giants, so his estimated absence from practice to begin Week 15 prep doesn't come as much of a surprise. Wicks may be hard-pressed to log any on-field work at all Thursday and/or Friday, after which the Packers may make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Fellow wide receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (ankle) also made appearances on Wednesday's injury report, leaving just Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Samori Toure as Green Bay's healthy options at the position at the moment.