Wicks (concussion/knee) is inactive for Thursday's game at Detroit, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Considering Wicks was listed as limited only one time during Week 12 prep, he was a long shot to clear the concussion protocol on a short week. With the rookie fifth-round pick sidelined, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton will be the Packers' options at wide receiver behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed (chest).
More News
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Remains listed as DNP•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Estimated as non-participant•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Getting concussion check•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Makes mark again•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Records season-high 49 yards•