Wicks (concussion/knee) is inactive for Thursday's game at Detroit, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Considering Wicks was listed as limited only one time during Week 12 prep, he was a long shot to clear the concussion protocol on a short week. With the rookie fifth-round pick sidelined, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton will be the Packers' options at wide receiver behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed (chest).