Wicks was limited by an ankle injury in Sunday's 28-21 victory over the Bears, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Wicks was not listed on Green Bay's final injury report for Week 14, but he played only six snaps due to the ankle injury that slowed him last week and wound up playing only six snaps. Wicks figures to be a bit busier when he is back at full speed, but the Packers are as healthy at the wide receiver position as they have been in a while, so it will be tough for him to come anywhere close to replicating the 94 yards and two scores he racked up against the Lions in Week 13.