Wicks (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks is aiming for his first game action since Week 7, when he injured his calf during a win at Arizona. He wasn't able to log more than a limited session this week, leaving his status for Week 10 up in the air. Fellow WRs Matthew Golden (shoulder) and Savion Williams (foot) also are questionable, while Christian Watson (knee) and Malik Heath (hip) don't have designations. It remains to be seen who among Golden, Wicks and Williams are available along with Romeo Doubs, Watson and Heath on Monday.