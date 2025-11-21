Wicks (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Among seven wide receivers listed on the Packers' Week 12 injury report, Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist) and Bo Melton (shoulder) don't have designations, while Wicks, Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist) and Savion Williams (foot) are listed as questionable, and Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder, IR) was ruled out. Wicks' status will be clarified approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if he's available he's mustered just an 18-181-0 line on 30 targets across eight appearances this season.