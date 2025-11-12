Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Still dealing with calf issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wicks (calf) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.
Wicks sat out Weeks 8 and 9 due to a calf injury but returned to action Monday against the Eagles, hauling in four of eight targets for 38 yards while playing 67 percent of the snaps. His return coincided with an absence from Matthew Golden (shoulder), and both of them plus Savion Williams (foot) logged capped sessions Wednesday, while Romeo Doubs (chest) was listed as full. In the end, the state of the Packers' receiving corps is up in the air ahead of Sunday's contest at the Giants.
More News
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Busy night in return•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Suiting up Monday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Status in question for Monday•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Remains limited at practice•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Set for limited practice•
-
Packers' Dontayvion Wicks: Won't play in Week 9•