Wicks (calf) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Wicks sat out Weeks 8 and 9 due to a calf injury but returned to action Monday against the Eagles, hauling in four of eight targets for 38 yards while playing 67 percent of the snaps. His return coincided with an absence from Matthew Golden (shoulder), and both of them plus Savion Williams (foot) logged capped sessions Wednesday, while Romeo Doubs (chest) was listed as full. In the end, the state of the Packers' receiving corps is up in the air ahead of Sunday's contest at the Giants.