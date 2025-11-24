Wicks (calf) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks has managed to play through his calf injury in each of Green Bay's last three games, but he now faces a short week of prep ahead of Thursday's divisional contest against the Lions. Matthew Golden (wrist) and Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) are both also listed as limited Monday and could be candidates to retake the field on Thanksgiving Day, though the latter playmaker officially remains on IR. If Golden and/or Reed remain sidelined, though, Wicks will get a chance to handle expanded target volume versus the Lions, provided he's able to suit up.