Wicks (concussion) finished the 2025 regular season with 30 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

A calf strain, an ankle sprain and a concussion did force Wicks to miss three contests and play fewer than 10 snaps in two others, but he was available for much of the year, and he still finished only third on the team with 46 targets during the regular season. Christian Watson saw more targets (55) than Wicks even though he sat for the first six games of the campaign. The 2023 fifth-round pick has yet to record 40 or more catches in a season across his three-year career.