Wicks sustained a chest injury during Sunday's game at Carolina.

Wicks hauled in a 21-yard touchdown with 49 seconds remaining before halftime, but he also sustained a hit from a Panthers defender as he tumbled into the end zone. As the Packers returned to the sideline for the second half, Wicks was in visible discomfort on the bench. If he joins Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe/chest) as unavailable for the rest of Sunday, Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton will be Green Bay's available wide receivers.