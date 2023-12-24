Wicks (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest at Carolina, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks came out of the Packers' Week 14 loss at the Giants with an ankle injury, and while he's operated with practice restrictions the last two weeks, he's also been able to play through the pain. During last Sunday's defeat to the Buccaneers, the rookie fifth-round pick turned a career-high 78 percent snap share into six catches (on seven targets) for 97 yards. With Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe/chest) both sidelined, Wicks and Romeo Doubs are the best bets among Green Bay wide receivers to produce Week 16.