Wicks (calf) is active for Monday's game against the Eagles, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks is returning to action for the first time since he injured his calf Week 7 at Arizona. With rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden (shoulder) inactive Monday, Wicks likely will be a key part of Green Bay's passing attack, as only Romeo Doubs didn't endure some type of practice restrictions during Week 10 prep. All of Christian Watson (knee), Malik Heath (hip) and Savion Williams (foot) also are available along with Wicks and Doubs.