Wicks (ankle) is listed as active Sunday in Arizona, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks made an early departure from last Sunday's win against the Bengals due to an ankle injury and subsequently was limited in all three of the Packers' Week 7 practices. However, the issue won't impact his availability for Sunday, and he'll be among Green Bay wide receivers suiting up for QB Jordan Love along with Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Savion Williams.