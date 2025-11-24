Wicks brought in two of four targets for 32 yards in the Packers' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Wickes finished with the second-most receiving yards and targets on the day for the Packers despite his modest output in both categories. The third-year pro has dealt with a lingering calf issue and has missed two games overall, but Wicks does have multiple catches in seven of the nine games he's appeared in. He'll have a chance at more volume during a Week 13 Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Lions that could develop into a high-scoring affair.