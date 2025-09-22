Wicks brought in two of four targets with 21 yards in the Packers' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Wicks retained a minor role in the Packers' first full game without Jayden Reed (IR, collarbone/foot), actually seeing a two-target drop from Week 2. Wicks has at least two catches in each of his first three games, but he's yet to top 44 receiving yards in any contest as the Packers prepare to head to Dallas for a Week 4 matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday night.