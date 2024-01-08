Wicks recorded six receptions on seven targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Bears.

Wicks matched his season high with seven targets and led the team with six receptions. Though he was overshadowed by Jayden Reed from a yardage perspective, Wicks accounted for both of Green Bay's touchdowns with receptions of 10 and 12 yards. His emergence has overlapped with the absence of Christian Watson (hamstring), so Wicks' role in the Packers' wild-card round matchup against the Cowboys is unclear for the time being. Regardless of his results next week, he closed his first regular season with 39 receptions, 581 yards and four touchdowns across 15 games.