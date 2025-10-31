Wicks (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks has missed the last two weeks of practice due to the calf injury that he sustained during a Week 7 win at Arizona. He'll now sit out a second contest in a row as a result, making his next chance for game action Monday, Nov. 10 versus the Eagles. The Packers' Week 9 receiving corps will be composed of Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, Christian Watson (knee), Malik Heath and Savion Williams.