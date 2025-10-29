Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Wicks (calf) will not practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Wicks is working his way back from a calf injury suffered Week 7 versus Arizona, and he didn't practice at all Week 8 en route to being ruled out versus the Steelers. He appears to now be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Panthers. That said, Wicks will have two more chances to get back on the practice field before Green Bay decides whether to assign him a game-day injury designation for Week 9.