The Packers haven't spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver since Javon Walker in 2002. Somehow, they've always seemed to have at least one great receiver since then.

But after 2024 when their top speedster suffered a major injury and other pass-catchers didn't fully catch on, the team broke with their 22-year tradition and drafted Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the 23rd pick.

Golden was notably the fastest receiver at the NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.47 seconds. He was a one-year starter at Texas after transferring from Houston, stepping up as their top target in their last 10 games. Golden really improved his receiving skills, route-running and footwork while maintaining good speed, quickness and agility.

In his final year, Golden caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. But 39 catches, 741 yards and six scores came in those magical last 10 games when he set huge metrics in yards per route run (2.51), yards per catch (19.0) and explosive play rate (35.1%!).

Golden is a bright kid who has worked hard on improving his game. The Packers have been known to do a great job enhancing wide receiver talent. This seems like a great fit.

Best of all, Golden has a chance to be the Packers' eventual No. 1 receiver -- there were some mock drafts that had him going to Dallas or Arizona where he'd be more of a downfield threat and potentially the No. 2 or 3 target-getter. Now? He could be No. 1 as soon as the second half of this season.

Fantasy managers will still be cautious with Golden, but he'll get picked in every redraft league around Round 10. His upside could be outstanding, but let's be real: He's not the only wideout in the offense and Jordan Love isn't an established downfield thrower. And it's been three years since any Packers receiver averaged at least seven targets per game. He'll be on Fantasy benches to start the season.

It's Fantasy folks in long-term leagues who might be more into Golden. With time on their side, he could get snagged in about Round 9 in keeper leagues and with a mid-to-late first-round pick in rookie-only drafts.