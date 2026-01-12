The Packers signed Dabney to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Dabney was elevated for Green Bay's final two games of the regular season as additional depth at tight end. The 23-year-old reeled in one of two targets for three yards in Week 18 before returning to the practice squad for the playoffs. The product out of TCU will participate in the Packers' offseason activities and attempt to earn a spot on the team's active roster next season.