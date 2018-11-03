Kaser signed a contract with the Packers on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It's a curious move from the Packers, as rookie punter JK Scott isn't listed on the injury report and the team is unlikely to move on from his 45.3-yard average and 39.8 net. Scott did have a 25-yard punt to set up the Rams' game-winning drive last week, but he's otherwise been fairly consistent through his rookie campaign. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds, but it feels unlikely the Packers signed Kaser only to have him be inactive when there's no injury situation.

