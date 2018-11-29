Packers' Eddie Pleasant: Lands in Green Bay
Pleasant signed a contract with the Packers on Wednesday.
Pleasant was released by the Cardinals earlier in November, and will now take the place of Korey Toomer on Green Bay's 53-man roster. The seventh-year pro will bring depth and a veteran presence to the Packers' injury-riddled secondary group.
