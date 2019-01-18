Pleasant made seven tackles across five games with the Packers. He also made one tackle in one game with the Cardinals.

Pleasant made one tackle with the Cardinals before being cut by the team in mid-November, and ultimately landing in Green Bay. The 30-year-old then played a depth role with the Packers for the remainder of the regular season, though his usage can largely be attributed to numerous injuries in the secondary. Pleasant is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.