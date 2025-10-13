Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Another double-digit tackle outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper recorded 11 total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals.
Cooper led the game in total tackles Sunday, brining his season total to 44. The second-year pro from Texas A&M has established himself as one of the Packers' top defensive playmakers, missing just one defensive snap through the team's first five games. He's expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses when the Packers travel to Arizona in Week 7.
