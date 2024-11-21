Head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Cooper suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Cooper was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report after sustaining the injury, which prevented him from taking the field during Thursday's session. It appears the rookie second-round pick is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the 49ers, though he would give himself a chance to play if he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday.
