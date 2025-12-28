Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Double-digit stops vs. Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper posted 10 tackles (four solo) during the Packers' 41-24 loss to the Ravens on Saturday.
Cooper logged double-digit tackles for the fifth time this season and finished Saturday's game as the Packers' third-leading tackler behind Xavier McKinney (13) and Quay Walker (12). Through 16 regular-season games, Cooper is up to 118 tackles (63 solo), including 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
