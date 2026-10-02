Cooper (concussion/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The good news for Cooper is he ended Week 4 prep with a full practice Friday. However, he's still in the league's concussion protocol, and the final step before being cleared to play is for the third-year pro to pass an evaluation administered by an independent neurologist. If Cooper is unable to clear the league's protocol, then Isaiah McDuffie would likely start alongside Zaire Franklin at linebacker.