Cooper recorded eight tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

Cooper was on the injury report with a foot injury leading up to the contest, though he still played nearly all of the defensive snaps. His eight tackles were his highest mark since Week 9, though he's still managed to take a step forward in his second year as a pro.

