Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Estimated as limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (foot) was limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
It's not a new injury for Cooper, who was cleared to play in Monday night's loss to the Eagles and has started all nine contests this season, playing 99 percent of the defensive snaps.
