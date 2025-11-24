Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Estimated as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (foot) was limited on Monday's estimated practice report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Cooper has been playing through the foot issue for weeks and logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday against the Vikings. He should be ready to roll for Thursday's Thanksgiving clash with the Lions.
