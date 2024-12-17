Cooper racked up seven tackles (six solo) a sack, an interception and two pass deflections in Sunday's 30-13 victory over the Seahawks.

Cooper returned from a three-game absence in style, leading his team in tackles while picking up both the third full sack and first interception of his professional career. Cooper was on the field for only 34 of the 59 plays that Green Bay's defense recorded, but don't be surprised to see him more involved moving forward -- particularly if fellow linebacker Quay Walker (ankle) is forced to miss time.