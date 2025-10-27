Cooper recorded five total tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble in Sunday night's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

Cooper came up with a huge takeaway for the Packers' defense late in the fourth quarter, stripping Kenneth Gainwell after a five-yard completion. The Texas A&M product has seen a recent dip in his tackle output, recording just 10 stops over his last two games. Over seven contests this season, Cooper has tallied 54 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble. He's expected to remain an integral part of the Packers' defensive success heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Panthers.