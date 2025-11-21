Cooper (foot) was a full participant in practice on Friday,Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday with a lingering foot injury. However, the 24-year-old appears to be ready to go for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. The second-year pro has consistently started in every game this season while managing the injury, accounting for 74 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.