Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Full participant Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (foot) was a full participant in practice on Friday,Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Cooper was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday with a lingering foot injury. However, the 24-year-old appears to be ready to go for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. The second-year pro has consistently started in every game this season while managing the injury, accounting for 74 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
More News
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Posts another limited practice•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Still dealing with foot issue•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Six stops vs. Giants•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Estimated as limited Wednesday•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Records six tackles in defeat•