The Packers selected Cooper in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 45th overall.

It's a light class at inside linebacker, but with De'Vondre Campbell's departure this offseason, it was a need for Green Bay. Cooper is arguably the top-rated from this linebacker group. The linebacker position is getting smaller and faster league-wide and Cooper fits that mold at 6-foot-2 and just 230 pounds who compensates for his frame with 4.51 speed. He led the SEC in tackles for loss in 2023 (17.0) and showed some pass-rush chops with eight sacks at Texas A&M. He will need to get by on his athleticism and likely add some bulk in order to reliably hold up against the run at the next level but there are traits here that can make him a fixture in the Green Bay linebacking corps.