Cooper (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cooper was limited in the first two practices of Week 18 prep due to a shoulder issue, but the second-year pro faded an injury designation for Sunday's regular-season finale after practicing in full Friday. Given that the Packers are locked in as the seventh seed in the NFC, Cooper and the rest of the starters could operate on a snap count as Green Bay prepares itself for the postseason.