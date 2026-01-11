Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Hurts ankle in wild-card game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Bears after suffering an ankle injury.
Cooper hurt his ankle in the second half and was spotted walking back to the locker room. He logged a team-high eight tackles prior to his departure, and Isaiah McDuffie is likely to be asked to take on a bigger role so long as Cooper is sidelined.
