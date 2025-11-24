Cooper recorded four total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Vikings.

Cooper has underwhelmed relative to his usual production over the Packers' last three games, totaling just 16 total tackles during that span. Regardless, the Texas A&M product remains one of Green Bay's top defenders, recording 78 stops, including 0.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 11 games this season. He's expected to remain one of the team's top tacklers and a viable IDP option in the Week 13 matchup against the Lions on Thursday.