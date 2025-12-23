Cooper registered three tackles (two solo) during the Packers' 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears on Saturday.

Cooper played every single defensive snap during Saturday's loss, but his three tackles were a season low. In spite of the low production, the rookie second-rounder is up to 108 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games and has surpassed his total from his rookie campaign (87 stops through 14 regular-season games). Next up for Cooper and the Packers is a Week 17 home tilt against the Ravens this Saturday.