Cooper recorded 11 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 28-21 win versus the Bears.

Cooper was on the field for all 68 of Green Bay's defensive snaps in Week 14, and he got up to double digits in the tackle department for the fourth time this year. With 97 tackles on the season through 13 games, it would be surprising if he didn't pass the century mark in a Week 15 tilt at Denver.