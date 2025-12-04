Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Limited at Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Cooper dealt with a foot injury for most of November but didn't miss a game, and now he's battling a shoulder injury to start December. It's encouraging that he's still practicing in some fashion, especially with Quay Walker's (neck) status in limbo. Ty'Ron Hopper likely would see an increase in playing time if Cooper can't play Sunday versus the Bears. Cooper has posted 86 tackles (45 solo), three pass breakups and two forced fumbles through 12 games.
