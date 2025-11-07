Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (foot) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Cooper popped up on the injury report with an apparent foot issue to open the week. The linebacker was able to play the entirety of the team's 16-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 9, compiling eight total tackles (three solo). Cooper will have two more opportunities to log a full session before Monday night's contest against the Eagles.
