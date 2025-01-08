Cooper (illness/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Cooper is working through an illness and a knee injury, the latter of which he may have picked up during the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Bears. The rookie second-round pick will likely be able to play against the Eagles in Sunday's NFC wild-card game, though his practice participation over the next two days will be worth monitoring in case he suffers a setback. Cooper emerged as the key figure in the Packers' linebacker corps as the year went on, and he finished his first NFL regular season with 87 tackles (57 solo), including 3.5 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 games.