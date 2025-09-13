Cooper finished Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders with 10 tackles (seven solo), including 0.5 sacks.

Cooper got his first quarterback takedown of the season in the third quarter of Thursday's game, when he and Micah Parsons combined on a 10-yard sack of Jayden Daniels on third down, which led to a 52-yard field-goal attempt by Matt Gay on the next play that sailed right. Cooper has registered at least 10 total tackles in four of his last five regular-season games, dating back to Week 16 of the 2024 season against the Saints.