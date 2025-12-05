Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Cooper was able to up his participation after opening the week with a limited session Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. The linebacker now appears to be set to play Sunday against the Bears, but he'll have one more practice Friday to fully prove his health.
