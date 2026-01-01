Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: On injury report with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Cooper may have picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to Baltimore. The issue doesn't seem severe given his ability to log a limited practice session to begin Week 18 prep, but Green Bay has nothing to play for this weekend and is slated to rest at least some starters, which could play into a decision regarding Cooper suiting up. If Cooper were to sit out against Minnesota, it would be his first missed game this season.
More News
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Double-digit stops vs. Baltimore•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Just three stops in Week 16 loss•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Scoops fumble in Week 15 loss•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Leading tackler in win•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Limited at Wednesday's practice•