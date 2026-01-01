Cooper (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Cooper may have picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to Baltimore. The issue doesn't seem severe given his ability to log a limited practice session to begin Week 18 prep, but Green Bay has nothing to play for this weekend and is slated to rest at least some starters, which could play into a decision regarding Cooper suiting up. If Cooper were to sit out against Minnesota, it would be his first missed game this season.