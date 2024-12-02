Cooper (hamstring) didn't practice Monday.

Cooper has yet to return to practice in any capacity since sustaining a hamstring injury prior to the Packers' Week 12 win over the 49ers. Monday's DNP is likely an indication that the rookie linebacker will remain out for Green Bay's divisional matchup against the Lions on Thursday night. However, he'll have a chance at suiting up if he can upgrade to at least limited practice Tuesday or Wednesday.