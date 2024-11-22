Cooper (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Cooper has logged at least 60 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last five games. Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie will likely handed linebacker duties Sunday with Cooper out. Cooper's next chance to play will be in six days on Thanksgiving against the Dolphins.
