Cooper (foot) was limited in practice Thursday.

Cooper has now been limited in practice two straight days. He's still dealing with a foot issue that has resulted in at least one limited practice each of the past three weeks. Cooper has played almost every defensive snap while managing the injury, so there's reason to be optimistic about his status for Sunday versus the Vikings unless he's encountered a setback.

