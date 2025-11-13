Cooper (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Cooper upgraded to a full participant Thursday after being limited in Wednesday's estimated practice. The weakside linebacker played through his foot injury in Monday night's loss to the Eagles where he logged 99 percent of defensive snaps as part of the Packers' linebacker corps. The 23-year-old will look to log another full practice and stay free of an injury designation in anticipation for Sunday's game against the Giants.