Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Records six tackles in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper recorded six tackles (two solo) in the Packers' loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
Cooper has been battling a foot issue in practice but has started all nine games this season, logging 68 tackles (38 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and three pass breakups on 99 percent of the defensive snaps.
